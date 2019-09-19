How to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Illinois (home) vs. Nebraska (away)

Current Records: Illinois 2-1-0; Nebraska 2-1-0

What to Know

Nebraska will take on Illinois at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Bragging rights belong to Nebraska for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

The Cornhuskers lost to N. Illinois when the teams last met two seasons ago, but they didn't allow N. Illinois the same satisfaction this time around. Nebraska steamrolled N. Illinois 44-8. QB Adrian Martinez did work as he passed for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Illinois last week, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 31-34 loss against E. Michigan.

Nebraska's win lifted them to 2-1 while Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 2-1. The Fighting Illini rank ninth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 12 on the season. Less enviably, the Cornhuskers are stumbling into the matchup with the 15th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 294 on average. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a big 13 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

Over/Under: 63

Series History

Nebraska have won three out of their last four games against Illinois.