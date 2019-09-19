How to watch Indiana vs. Connecticut: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Connecticut (away)

Current Records: Indiana 2-1-0; Connecticut 1-1-0

What to Know

Connecticut have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Indiana at noon at Memorial Stadium. Connecticut is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Two weeks ago, the Huskies came up short against Illinois two weeks ago, falling 23-31. One thing holding the Huskies back was the mediocre play of QB Jack Zergiotis, who saw plenty of action but did not have much to show for it.

Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their matchup, Indiana was humbled last week. They played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 10-51 blowout to Ohio State. Indiana's low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Connecticut are still looking to earn their first passing touchdown. Indiana has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 101.30 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 27 point favorite against the Huskies.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.