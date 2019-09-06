How to watch Indiana vs. E. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. E. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Indiana 1-0-0; E. Illinois 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Indiana 5-7-0; E. Illinois 3-8-0;
What to Know
Indiana will be playing in front of their home fans against E. Illinois at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana should still be riding high after a win, while E. Illinois will be looking to right the ship.
The Hoosiers were successful in their last outing against Ball State, and they didn't afford Ball State any payback this time around. Indiana walked away with a 34-24 victory. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Michael Penix Jr., who accumulated 326 passing yards and picked up 67 yards on the ground on 7 carries, and Stevie Scott III, who rushed for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between E. Illinois and Chattanooga, but the 53-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Last Thursday, the Panthers came up short against Chattanooga last Thursday, falling 10-24.
E. Illinois' loss took them down to 0-1 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if the Panthers can steal Indiana's luck or if the Hoosiers records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
