How to watch Indiana vs. Rutgers: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Rutgers (away)

Current Records: Indiana 3-2-0; Rutgers 1-4-0

What to Know

Indiana is 3-1 against Rutgers since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Indiana's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Rutgers at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory.

The best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 101 yards due to penalties like Indiana did two weeks ago. They fell to Michigan State 40-31. Indiana's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Whop Philyor, who caught 14 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and Michael Penix Jr., who passed for 286 yards and three touchdowns. That receiving effort made it the first game that Philyor has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, Rutgers has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their contest against Maryland last week making it four winless games in a row. Rutgers was dealt a punishing 48-7 defeat at the hands of Maryland. The Scarlet Knights were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 27-7.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hoosiers are 17th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 110.40 on average. The Scarlet Knights have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 8 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Indiana have won three out of their last four games against Rutgers.