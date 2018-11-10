How to watch Iowa St. vs. Baylor: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Iowa State vs. Baylor football game
Who's Playing
Iowa State Cyclones (home) vs. Baylor Bears (away)
Current records: Iowa St. 6-3; Baylor 5-4
What to Know
Baylor are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34 points per game before their next match. They will challenge Iowa St. on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Baylor aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Baylor took an ego-bruising loss against West Virginia two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. Baylor snuck past Oklahoma St. with a 35-31 victory.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Iowa St. coming into their contest against Kansas last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. Iowa St. put the hurt on Kansas with a sharp 27-3 win. Winning may never get old, but Iowa St. sure are getting used to it with four in a row now.
Their wins bumped Iowa St. to 6-3 and Baylor to 5-4. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.10
Prediction
The Cyclones are a big 17 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Iowa St. are 6-2-0 against the spread. As for Baylor, they are 3-3-2 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cyclones as a 14 point favorite.
Series History
Baylor have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa St..
- 2017 - Baylor Bears 13 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 23
- 2016 - Iowa State Cyclones 42 vs. Baylor Bears 45
- 2015 - Baylor Bears 45 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 27
