How to watch Iowa St. vs. Baylor: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Iowa State Cyclones (home) vs. Baylor Bears (away)
Current records: Iowa St. 6-3; Baylor 5-4
What to Know
Baylor will challenge Iowa St. on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Baylor isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Their game last-week match wasn't at all kind to Baylor, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They got past Oklahoma St. with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 35-31.
Meanwhile, Iowa St. was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. Everything went their way against Kansas as they made off with a 27-3 victory. The win was familiar territory for Iowa St., who now has four in a row.
Their wins bumped Iowa St. to 6-3 and Baylor to 5-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Iowa St. and Baylor clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cyclones are a big 14.5 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Iowa St. is 6-2-0 against the spread. As for Baylor, they are 3-3-2 against the spread
Series History
Baylor have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa St.
- 2017 - Baylor Bears 13 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 23
- 2016 - Iowa State Cyclones 42 vs. Baylor Bears 45
- 2015 - Baylor Bears 45 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 27
