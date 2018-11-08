How to watch Iowa St. vs. Baylor: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones (home) vs. Baylor Bears (away)

Current records: Iowa St. 6-3; Baylor 5-4

What to Know

Baylor will challenge Iowa St. on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Baylor isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Their game last-week match wasn't at all kind to Baylor, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They got past Oklahoma St. with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 35-31.

Meanwhile, Iowa St. was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. Everything went their way against Kansas as they made off with a 27-3 victory. The win was familiar territory for Iowa St., who now has four in a row.

Their wins bumped Iowa St. to 6-3 and Baylor to 5-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Iowa St. and Baylor clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cyclones are a big 14.5 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Iowa St. is 6-2-0 against the spread. As for Baylor, they are 3-3-2 against the spread

Series History

Baylor have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa St.