How to watch Iowa St. vs. Northern Iowa: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

How to watch Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa football game
Who's Playing
Iowa St. (home) vs. Northern Iowa (away)
Last Season Records: Iowa St. 8-5-0; Northern Iowa 7-6-0;
What to Know
Northern Iowa and Iowa St. will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Jack Trice Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Northern Iowa was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Iowa St. also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 8-5.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northern Iowa was 22nd in the nation in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 34. As for Iowa St., they ranked eighth in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 10 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
Since the experts predict a loss, Northern Iowa will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Cyclones are a big 18.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Iowa St. have won two out of their last three games against Northern Iowa.
- Sep 02, 2017 - Iowa St. 42 vs. Northern Iowa 24
- Sep 03, 2016 - Iowa St. 20 vs. Northern Iowa 25
- Sep 05, 2015 - Iowa St. 31 vs. Northern Iowa 7
