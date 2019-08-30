How to watch Iowa St. vs. Northern Iowa: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Iowa St. (home) vs. Northern Iowa (away)

Last Season Records: Iowa St. 8-5-0; Northern Iowa 7-6-0;

What to Know

Northern Iowa and Iowa St. will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Jack Trice Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Northern Iowa was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Iowa St. also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 8-5.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northern Iowa was 22nd in the nation in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 34. As for Iowa St., they ranked eighth in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 10 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Since the experts predict a loss, Northern Iowa will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 18.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Iowa St. have won two out of their last three games against Northern Iowa.