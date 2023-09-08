Who's Playing
Iowa Hawkeyes @ Iowa State Cyclones
Current Records: Iowa 1-0, Iowa State 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes will head out on the road to face off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. The two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Iowa gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They managed a 24-14 victory over Utah State.
Meanwhile, Iowa State strolled past Northern Iowa with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 30-9. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Iowa State had established a 27 point advantage.
QB Rocco Becht looked spectacular while leading his team to the win, throwing for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts. Becht wound up with a passer rating of 200.7. DB Jeremiah Cooper got in on the action, too, converting a pick in the first quarter into a touchdown.
Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with Iowa going off as just a 4 point favorite. They finished last season with an 8-5 record against the spread.
Iowa and Iowa State were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup last September, but Iowa came up empty-handed after a 10-7 loss. Can Iowa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Iowa is a 4-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 36.5 points.
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iowa has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Iowa State.
- Sep 10, 2022 - Iowa State 10 vs. Iowa 7
- Sep 11, 2021 - Iowa 27 vs. Iowa State 17
- Sep 14, 2019 - Iowa 18 vs. Iowa State 17
- Sep 08, 2018 - Iowa 13 vs. Iowa State 3
- Sep 09, 2017 - Iowa 44 vs. Iowa State 41
- Sep 10, 2016 - Iowa 42 vs. Iowa State 3
- Sep 12, 2015 - Iowa 31 vs. Iowa State 17