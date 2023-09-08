Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Iowa 1-0, Iowa State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will head out on the road to face off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. The two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Iowa gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They managed a 24-14 victory over Utah State.

Meanwhile, Iowa State strolled past Northern Iowa with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 30-9. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Iowa State had established a 27 point advantage.

QB Rocco Becht looked spectacular while leading his team to the win, throwing for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts. Becht wound up with a passer rating of 200.7. DB Jeremiah Cooper got in on the action, too, converting a pick in the first quarter into a touchdown.

Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with Iowa going off as just a 4 point favorite. They finished last season with an 8-5 record against the spread.

Iowa and Iowa State were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup last September, but Iowa came up empty-handed after a 10-7 loss. Can Iowa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa is a 4-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 36.5 points.

Series History

Iowa has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Iowa State.