No. 4 Oklahoma @ Iowa State

Current Records: Oklahoma 1-1; Iowa State 1-1

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones are 1-4 against the Oklahoma Sooners since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Iowa State and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Sooners' 42-41 victory from their previous meeting November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Saturday, the Cyclones narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the TCU Horned Frogs 37-34. RB Breece Hall had a stellar game for Iowa State as he rushed for three TDs and 154 yards on 18 carries. Hall put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the second quarter.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Oklahoma as they fell 38-35 to the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Oklahoma was up 21-7 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. QB Spencer Rattler, who passed for four TDs and 387 yards on 41 attempts, was the best among equals.

The Cyclones are expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Iowa State's win lifted them to 1-1 while Oklahoma's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Giving up four turnovers, the Sooners had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Iowa State can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma have won four out of their last five games against Iowa State.