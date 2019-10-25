How to watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 23 Iowa State (home) vs. Oklahoma State (away)

Current Records: Iowa State 5-2-0; Oklahoma State 4-3-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Iowa State is heading back home. Iowa State and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. If the matchup is anything like the 48-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Last week, Iowa State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 34-24 win over Texas Tech. RB Breece Hall had a stellar game for the Cyclones as he rushed for 183 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Hall's 75-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Hall has never finished with more yards this season.

Oklahoma State was out to avenge their 35-31 loss to Baylor from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Oklahoma State took a hard 45-27 fall against Baylor. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Cowboys.

Iowa State's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Oklahoma State's loss dropped them down to 4-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cyclones rank 10th in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 320.7 on average. The Cowboys have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 279.3 rushing yards per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Oklahoma State have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.

  • Oct 06, 2018 - Iowa State 48 vs. Oklahoma State 42
  • Nov 11, 2017 - Oklahoma State 49 vs. Iowa State 42
  • Oct 08, 2016 - Oklahoma State 38 vs. Iowa State 31
  • Nov 14, 2015 - Oklahoma State 35 vs. Iowa State 31

