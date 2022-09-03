Who's Playing
SE Missouri St. @ Iowa State
Last Season Records: Iowa State 7-6; SE Missouri St. 4-7
What to Know
The Iowa State Cyclones will play against a Division II opponent, the SE Missouri St. Indians, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 2 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. While Iowa State was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.25
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.