How to watch Iowa State vs. TCU: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Iowa State vs. TCU football game
Who's Playing
Iowa State (home) vs. TCU (away)
Current Records: Iowa State 2-2-0; TCU 3-1-0
What to Know
Iowa State is 1-3 against TCU since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for a Big 12 battle as Iowa State and TCU will face off at noon ET at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory.
It was close but no cigar for the Cyclones as they fell 23-21 to Baylor on Saturday. Iowa State got a solid performance out of RB Johnnie Lang, who rushed for 35 yards and one touchdown on six carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, TCU lost to Kansas when the two teams last met in October of last year, but they didn't allow Kansas the same satisfaction this time around. The Horned Frogs put a hurting on Kansas to the tune of 51-14. With that victory, the Horned Frogs brought their scoring average up a tier to 40.50 ppg.
TCU's win lifted them to 3-1 while Iowa State's loss dropped them down to 2-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cyclones enter the matchup with only 2 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation. As for TCU, they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 246. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cyclones are a 3.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
TCU have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.
- Sep 29, 2018 - TCU 17 vs. Iowa State 14
- Oct 28, 2017 - Iowa State 14 vs. TCU 7
- Sep 17, 2016 - TCU 41 vs. Iowa State 20
- Oct 17, 2015 - TCU 45 vs. Iowa State 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
The Six Pack: Trusting Ohio State?
The Process bounced back nicely in Week 5, but do you dare follow again in Week 6?
-
Week 6: CFB odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 college football game 10,000 times
-
Week 6 SEC picks against the spread
The showdown in The Swamp headlines Week 6 in college football
-
Calling plays, Malzhn feels like himself
Malzahn's comfort is apparent, and the Tigers offense is humming better than it has in years
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game