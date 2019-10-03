How to watch Iowa State vs. TCU: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Iowa State (home) vs. TCU (away)

Current Records: Iowa State 2-2-0; TCU 3-1-0

What to Know

Iowa State is 1-3 against TCU since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for a Big 12 battle as Iowa State and TCU will face off at noon ET at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory.

It was close but no cigar for the Cyclones as they fell 23-21 to Baylor on Saturday. Iowa State got a solid performance out of RB Johnnie Lang, who rushed for 35 yards and one touchdown on six carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, TCU lost to Kansas when the two teams last met in October of last year, but they didn't allow Kansas the same satisfaction this time around. The Horned Frogs put a hurting on Kansas to the tune of 51-14. With that victory, the Horned Frogs brought their scoring average up a tier to 40.50 ppg.

TCU's win lifted them to 3-1 while Iowa State's loss dropped them down to 2-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cyclones enter the matchup with only 2 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation. As for TCU, they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 246. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a 3.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

TCU have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.