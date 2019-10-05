How to watch Iowa State vs. TCU: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Iowa State (home) vs. TCU (away)

Current Records: Iowa State 2-2-0; TCU 3-1-0

What to Know

Iowa State is 1-3 against TCU since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for a Big 12 battle as Iowa State and TCU will face off at noon ET at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

It was close but no cigar for the Cyclones as they fell 23-21 to Baylor last week. Iowa State's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Johnnie Lang, who rushed for 35 yards and one touchdown on six carries.

Meanwhile, TCU fell to Kansas 27-26 when the two teams last met in October of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. TCU took their contest with ease, bagging a 51-14 win over Kansas. With that victory, the Horned Frogs brought their scoring average up a tier to 40.50 ppg.

TCU's win lifted them to 3-1 while Iowa State's loss dropped them down to 2-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cyclones enter the matchup with only 2 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation. As for the Horned Frogs, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 246 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a 3-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

TCU have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.