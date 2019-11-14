How to watch Iowa State vs. Texas: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Iowa State vs. Texas football game
Who's Playing
Iowa State (home) vs. No. 19 Texas (away)
Current Records: Iowa State 5-4; Texas 6-3
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. With a combined 944 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
Texas was hampered by 100 penalty yards against the Kansas State Wildcats last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Texas came out on top in a nail-biter against Kansas State, sneaking past 27-24. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.
Meanwhile, Iowa State had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 42-41 to the Oklahoma Sooners. Iowa State might have lost, but man -- QB Brock Purdy was a total machine. He passed for 282 yards and five TDs on 30 attempts. Purdy's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys three weeks ago. Not surprisingly, Purdy's sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.
Texas' win lifted them to 6-3 while Iowa State's loss dropped them down to 5-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cyclones rank eighth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 323.2 on average. Less enviably, the Longhorns are seventh worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 299.6 on average. So the Texas squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cyclones are a solid 7-point favorite against the Longhorns.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Texas have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Texas 24 vs. Iowa State 10
- Sep 28, 2017 - Texas 17 vs. Iowa State 7
- Oct 15, 2016 - Texas 27 vs. Iowa State 6
- Oct 31, 2015 - Iowa State 24 vs. Texas 0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan and Michigan State football.
-
Alabama vs Mississippi State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup...
-
Week 12 SEC picks against the spread
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry headlines Week 12 in the SEC
-
ND home sellout streak is ending
The streak dates back to 1973
-
The Six Pack: Auburn over Georgia?
The Process is still working its way toward an even season, but is heating up as we hit the...
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game