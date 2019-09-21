How to watch Iowa State vs. UL-Monroe: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Iowa State (home) vs. UL-Monroe (away)

Current Records: Iowa State 1-1-0; UL-Monroe 1-1-0

What to Know

Iowa State will take on UL-Monroe at noon on Saturday at home. Iowa State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

If the Cyclones were expecting to get some payback for the 13-3 defeat against Iowa the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It could have gone either way late during winning time for Iowa State or Iowa last week, but it was Iowa snatching the 18-17 victory. Iowa State got a solid performance out of WR Tarique Milton, who caught eight passes for 144 yards and one touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Milton didn't help his team much against Northern Iowa three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, UL-Monroe missed a PAT kick in the false against Florida State two weeks ago, and it came back to haunt them. The Warhawks had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 45-44 to Florida State. UL-Monroe was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 98 yards in penalties.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iowa State rank fifth in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 2 on the season. Less enviably, UL-Monroe are stumbling into the game with the 10th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 231 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Warhawks.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.57

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Warhawks.

Bettors have moved against the Cyclones slightly, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.