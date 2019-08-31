How to watch Iowa vs. Miami (Ohio): NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Iowa vs. Miami (OH) football game
Who's Playing
No. 20 Iowa (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)
Last Season Records: Iowa 9-4-0; Miami (Ohio) 6-6-0;
What to Know
Iowa and Miami (Ohio) are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. After a 9-4 record last season and a win in the Outback Bowl, Iowa is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Miami (Ohio) (6-6), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iowa snagged 20 interceptions last year, the third most in the nation. But Miami (Ohio) threw only five interceptions last season, the seventh best among all teams in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 25-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a big 25 point favorite against the RedHawks.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawkeyes as a 21.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 03, 2016 - Iowa 45 vs. Miami (Ohio) 21
Weather
The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 72 degrees.
