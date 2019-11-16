How to watch Iowa vs. Minnesota: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Iowa vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
No. 20 Iowa (home) vs. No. 8 Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Iowa 6-3; Minnesota 9-0
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Minnesota and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Minnesota is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.
The Golden Gophers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, but they still walked away with a 31-26 win. QB Tanner Morgan and WR Rashod Bateman were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former passed for 339 yards and three TDs on 20 attempts and the latter caught seven passes for 203 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Bateman's 66-yard TD reception in the first quarter. Bateman topped his previous yardage high for the season with this performance.
There was early excitement for Iowa after they claimed the game's first points, but it was the Wisconsin Badgers who ended up claiming the real prize. It was close but no cigar for Iowa as they fell 24-22 to Wisconsin. Iowa got a solid performance out of WR Tyrone Tracy Jr., who caught five passes for 130 yards and one TD; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That receiving effort made it the first game that Tracy Jr. has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Minnesota's win lifted them to 9-0 while Iowa's loss dropped them down to 6-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Iowa comes into the game boasting the second fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at three. As for Minnesota, they enter the game with only eight passing touchdowns allowed, good for ninth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Iowa 48 vs. Minnesota 31
- Oct 28, 2017 - Iowa 17 vs. Minnesota 10
- Oct 08, 2016 - Iowa 14 vs. Minnesota 7
- Nov 14, 2015 - Iowa 40 vs. Minnesota 35
