How to watch Iowa vs. Northern Iowa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAF game
Who's Playing
Iowa Hawkeyes (home) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (away)
Current records: Iowa 2-0; Northern Iowa 0-1
What to Know
Northern Iowa has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Iowa on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Iowa will be strutting in after a victory while Northern Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It's always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Northern Iowa, that's not how things played out. They fell just short of Montana by a score of 23-26.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Iowa and Iowa St. last week, but Iowa stepped up in the second half. Iowa were able to grind out a solid win over Iowa St., winning 13-3. The success made it back-to-back wins for Iowa.
Northern Iowa's loss took them down to 0-1 while Iowa's win pulled them up to 2-0. The Iowa defense got after the quarterback against Iowa St. to the tune of 4 sacks, so Northern Iowa's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
