Who's Playing

Northwestern @ No. 16 Iowa

Current Records: Northwestern 1-0; Iowa 0-1

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Kinnick Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Hawkeyes going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Iowa had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Last week, they were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Purdue Boilermakers 24-20. No one had a standout game offensively for Iowa, but they got one touchdown from RB Mekhi Sargent.

Meanwhile, Northwestern turned the game against the Maryland Terrapins into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 537 yards to 207. Northwestern claimed a resounding 43-3 win over Maryland at home. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Wildcats had established a 37-3 advantage. Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 212 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 47 yards.

Northwestern's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Northwestern's win lifted them to 1-0 while Iowa's loss dropped them down to 0-1. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northwestern have won three out of their last five games against Iowa.