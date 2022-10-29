Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Iowa

Current Records: Northwestern 1-6; Iowa 3-4

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Iowa and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes have a defense that allows only 16.14 points per game, so Northwestern's offense will have their work cut out for them.

There's no need to mince words: Iowa lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 54-10. Iowa was down 40-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Northwestern came up short against the Maryland Terrapins last week, falling 31-24. RB Evan Hull put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 119 yards on the ground on 20 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Hawkeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Giving up six turnovers, Iowa had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Wildcats can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northwestern have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa.