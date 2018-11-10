How to watch Iowa vs. Northwestern: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes (home) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (away)

Current records: Iowa 6-3-1; Northwestern 5-4-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Northwestern will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Iowa on the road at 4:30 p.m. Northwestern will be hoping to build upon the 17-10 win they picked up against Iowa the last time they played.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Northwestern weren't quite Notre Dame's equal in the second half when they met last week. Northwestern fell to Notre Dame 21-31. On a positive note, Clayton Thorson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in 2 rushing TDs and accumulated 141 passing yards.

As for Iowa, they have relied on a stalwart defense averaging 16.13 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit last Saturday. They fell just short of Purdue by a score of 36-38. It was a tough break for Iowa, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.10

Prediction

The Hawkeyes are a big 11 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Iowa are 5-2-1 against the spread. As for Northwestern, they are 4-4-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 10 point favorite.

Series History

Northwestern have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa.

2017 - Northwestern Wildcats 17 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 10

2016 - Iowa Hawkeyes 31 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 38

2015 - Northwestern Wildcats 10 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 40

Weather

The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 25 degrees.