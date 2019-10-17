How to watch Iowa vs. Purdue: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 23 Iowa (home) vs. Purdue (away)

Current Records: Iowa 4-2-0; Purdue 2-4-0

What to Know

Purdue won both of their matches against Iowa last season (24-15 and 38-36) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Purdue and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Boilermakers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

A well-balanced attack led the Boilermakers over Maryland every single quarter on their way to victory. The Boilermakers took their contest against Maryland on Saturday by a conclusive 40-14 score. QB Jack Plummer was slinging it as he passed for 420 yards and three TDs on 41 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Plummer this season.

Iowa was out to avenge their 30-24 loss to Penn State from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Hawkeyes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 17-12 to Penn State. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Hawkeyes.

Purdue's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Iowa's loss dropped them down to 4-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: Iowa rank fifth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with only two on the season. Less enviably, Purdue are stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only four on the season. So the Purdue squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 18-point favorite against the Boilermakers.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Iowa and Purdue both have two wins in their last four games.