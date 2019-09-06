How to watch Iowa vs. Rutgers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Iowa vs. Rutgers football game
Who's Playing
No. 20 Iowa (home) vs. Rutgers (away)
Current Records: Iowa 1-0-0; Rutgers 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Iowa 9-4-0; Rutgers 1-11-0;
What to Know
Rutgers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will head out on the road to face off against Iowa at noon at Kinnick Stadium. With a combined 1,017 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
When you finish with 253 more yards than your opponent like Rutgers did last Friday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put the hurt on Massachusetts with a sharp 48-21 victory. Rutgers' RB Isaih Pacheco was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 156 yards and 4 touchdowns on 20 carries.
Iowa turned the game against Miami (Ohio) into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 465 yards to 234. The Hawkeyes were the clear victor by a 38-14 margin over Miami (Ohio). That result was just more of the same for Iowa, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 3 of 2016).
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Rutgers ranked worst in the nation with respect to interceptions last season, where the squad accrued 22. But the Hawkeyes snagged 20 interceptions last year, the third most in the nation. So...the Rutgers squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.90
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a big 20 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 24, 2016 - Rutgers 7 vs. Iowa 14
Watch This Game Live
-
