How to watch Iowa vs. USC: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
Who's Playing
No. 22 USC @ No. 16 Iowa
Current Records: USC 8-4; Iowa 9-3
What to Know
The USC Trojans and the Iowa Hawkeyes have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. USC and Iowa will compete for holiday cheer in the Holiday Bowl on Friday at SDCCU Stadium at 8 p.m. ET test. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
The Trojans strolled past the UCLA Bruins with points to spare five weeks ago, taking the game 52-35. USC's QB Kedon Slovis was on fire, passing for four TDs and 515 passing yards on 47 attempts.
Meanwhile, Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers four weeks ago, sneaking past 27-24. Iowa can attribute much of their success to RB Tyler Goodson, who rushed for one TD and 116 yards on 13 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Goodson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Their wins bumped USC to 8-4 and Iowa to 9-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Trojans enter the contest with 335.9 passing yards per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation. But the Hawkeyes come into the matchup boasting the 11th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 184.2. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 52
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
