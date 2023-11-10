Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ No. 21 James Madison Dukes

Current Records: UConn 1-8, James Madison 9-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

What to Know

James Madison will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the UConn Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. UConn is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while James Madison will bounce in with 12 consecutive wins dating back to last season.

James Madison can now show off three landslide victories after their most recent contest on Saturday. They took their match on the road with ease, bagging a 42-14 victory over Georgia State.

Jordan McCloud continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, throwing for 307 yards and four touchdowns while completing 77.8% of his passes, and also rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns on only 13 carries. The team also got some help courtesy of Ty Son Lawton, who gained 152 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, UConn gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by Tennessee on the road and fell 59-3. UConn was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 35-3.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Huskies weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 35 rushing yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Tennessee rushed for 275.

James Madison's victory was their sixth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which pushed their record up to 9-0. As for UConn, their loss dropped their record down to 1-8.

As mentioned, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 24.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Odds

James Madison is a big 24.5-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

