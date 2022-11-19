Who's Playing

Georgia State @ James Madison

Current Records: Georgia State 4-6; James Madison 6-3

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. James Madison and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Dukes last week. They made easy work of the Old Dominion Monarchs and carried off a 37-3 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point James Madison had established a 30-3 advantage. No one had a standout game offensively for James Madison, but they got scores from RB Percy Agyei-Obese, LB Jailin Walker, and RB Kaelon Black.

James Madison's defense was a presence, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Georgia State as they fell 31-28 to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last week. The Panthers gained 234 more yards than Louisiana-Monroe, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage. Georgia State's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Darren Grainger, who passed for one TD and 349 yards on 40 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 50 yards.

The Dukes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with James Madison, who are 4-3 against the spread.

James Madison's win brought them up to 6-3 while Georgia State's defeat pulled them down to 4-6. James Madison is 4-1 after wins this season, and the Panthers are 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 10-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Dukes, as the game opened with the Dukes as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.