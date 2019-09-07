How to watch Kansas St. vs. Bowling Green: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Kansas State vs. Bowling Green football game
Who's Playing
Kansas St. (home) vs. Bowling Green (away)
Current Records: Kansas St. 1-0-0; Bowling Green 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Kansas St. 5-7-0; Bowling Green 3-9-0;
What to Know
Kansas State has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Bowling Green at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at noon on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Kansas State and Bowling Green will really light up the scoreboard.
The Wildcats ran circles around Nicholls State last week, and the extra yardage (573 yards vs. 276 yards) paid off. Kansas State was fully in charge, breezing past Nicholls State 49-14. Skylar Thompson and James Gilbert were among the main playmakers for Kansas State as the former accumulated 212 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD and the latter rushed for 115 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, the Falcons gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They claimed a resounding 46-3 win over Morgan State. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 24 points in Bowling Green's favor.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats ranked 14th worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns last season, where the team accrued only 11. The Falcons ranked sixth worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns last year, where the squad accrued only nine. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.60
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 25 point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 24 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 75 degrees.
