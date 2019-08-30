How to watch Kansas St. vs. Nicholls St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Kansas State vs. Nicholls State football game
Who's Playing
Kansas St. (home) vs. Nicholls St. (away)
Last Season Records: Kansas St. 5-7-0; Nicholls St. 9-4-0;
What to Know
Nicholls St. and Kansas St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Nicholls St. finished last year at 9-4 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. On the other hand, Kansas St. struggled last year, ending up 5-7.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Nicholls St. threw only eight interceptions last season, the 31st best among all teams in the nation. But Kansas St. was even better: they threw only seven interceptions last season, the 22nd best among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
Since the experts predict a loss, Nicholls St. will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.98
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Colonels.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
