How to watch Kansas St. vs. Oklahoma St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State football game
Who's Playing
Kansas State Wildcats (home) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (away)
Current records: Kansas St. 2-4; Oklahoma St. 4-2
What to Know
On Saturday Oklahoma St. take on Kansas St. at 12:00 p.m. Oklahoma St. are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Oklahoma St. didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 48-42 to Iowa St. last Saturday. Oklahoma St.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Taylor Cornelius, who passed for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns. Cornelius has been a consistent playmaker for Oklahoma St. as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Kansas St., and their matchup last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to three. They fell just short of Baylor by a score of 37-34.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Kansas St.'s offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against an Oklahoma St. defensive front that amassed four sacks against Iowa St., so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Kansas St. is 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Oklahoma St., they are 3-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Oklahoma St. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kansas St.
- 2017 - Oklahoma State Cowboys 40 vs. Kansas State Wildcats 45
- 2016 - Kansas State Wildcats 37 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys 43
- 2015 - Oklahoma State Cowboys 36 vs. Kansas State Wildcats 34
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Arizona vs. Utah odds, picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. Arizona game 10,000 times
-
Tua Tagovailoa deals with sprained knee
Nick Saban says the injury to his starting quarterback isn't an issue
-
Kansas fires OC Doug Meacham
Meacham joined the Kansas staff in 2017
-
Miami, WVU on upset alert in Week 7
Week 7 features a number of Top 25 teams on the road in conference play
-
St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei preview
Everything you need to know about Friday night's huge game in Santa Ana, Calif.
-
College football odds, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 7 game 10,000 times with surprising...