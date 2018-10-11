How to watch Kansas St. vs. Oklahoma St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats (home) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (away)

Current records: Kansas St. 2-4; Oklahoma St. 4-2

What to Know

On Saturday Oklahoma St. take on Kansas St. at 12:00 p.m. Oklahoma St. are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Oklahoma St. didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 48-42 to Iowa St. last Saturday. Oklahoma St.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Taylor Cornelius, who passed for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns. Cornelius has been a consistent playmaker for Oklahoma St. as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Kansas St., and their matchup last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to three. They fell just short of Baylor by a score of 37-34.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Kansas St.'s offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against an Oklahoma St. defensive front that amassed four sacks against Iowa St., so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Kansas St. is 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Oklahoma St., they are 3-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Oklahoma St. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kansas St.