How to watch Kansas St. vs. Texas Tech: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats (home) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (away)

Current records: Kansas St. 4-6; Texas Tech 5-5

What to Know

Texas Tech are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.7 points per game before their next contest. They will challenge Kansas St. on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the matchup is anything like the 35-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Texas Tech have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their game against Texas last Saturday making it three winless games in a row. Texas Tech took a 34-41 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas. A silver lining for Texas Tech was the play of Jett Duffey, who passed for 444 yards and 4 touchdowns.

As for Kansas St., they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against TCU, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Kansas St. got past Kansas with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 21-17.

Kansas St.'s win lifted them to 4-6 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. Last Saturday Kansas St. relied heavily on Alex Barnes, who rushed for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries. It will be up to Texas Tech's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.94

Prediction

The Red Raiders are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Kansas St. are 5-4-0 against the spread. As for Texas Tech, they are 5-4-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Raiders, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 4 point favorite.

Series History

Kansas St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas Tech.