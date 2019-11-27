How to watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State football game
Who's Playing
Kansas State (home) vs. No. 22 Iowa State (away)
Current Records: Kansas State 7-4; Iowa State 7-4
What to Know
The Iowa State Cyclones have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Iowa State and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Iowa State doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Cyclones were able to grind out a solid win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, winning 41-31. QB Brock Purdy had a stellar game for the Cyclones as he passed for 372 yards and four TDs on 42 attempts. Purdy ended the game strong with a streak of 11 complete passes.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but K-State sidestepped the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a 30-27 victory. The over/under? 57. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Iowa State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 5-5-1 all in all.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 7-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iowa State enters the contest with only nine rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. As for K-State, they rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only ten on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cyclones are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 47
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas State have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Iowa State 42 vs. Kansas State 38
- Nov 25, 2017 - Kansas State 20 vs. Iowa State 19
- Oct 29, 2016 - Kansas State 31 vs. Iowa State 26
- Nov 21, 2015 - Kansas State 38 vs. Iowa State 35
