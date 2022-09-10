Who's Playing

Missouri @ Kansas State

Current Records: Missouri 1-0; Kansas State 1-0

Last Season Records: Kansas State 8-5; Missouri 6-7

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Missouri Tigers at noon ET Sept. 10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Wildcats got themselves on the board against the South Dakota Coyotes last week, but South Dakota never followed suit. K-State took their matchup against the Coyotes by a conclusive 34 to nothing score. The team accrued 27 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. RB Deuce Vaughn and WR Malik Knowles were among the main playmakers for K-State as the former rushed for one TD and 126 yards on 18 carries and the latter punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 75-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

Meanwhile, Mizzou ran circles around the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last Thursday, and the extra yardage (552 yards vs. 347 yards) paid off. Everything went Mizzou's way against Louisiana Tech as they made off with a 52-24 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Tigers had established a 38-10 advantage. They got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was RB Nathaniel Peat out in front punching in one rushing touchdown.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both the Wildcats and Mizzou swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.