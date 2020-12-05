Who's Playing

Texas @ Kansas State

Current Records: Texas 5-3; Kansas State 4-5

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the Texas Longhorns since Oct. 22 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. K-State and Texas will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Wildcats had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the squad lost 32-31 to the Baylor Bears. RB Deuce Vaughn put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 19 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The K-State defensive unit accumulated seven sacks. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Texas lost a heartbreaker to the Iowa State Cyclones when they met last November, and they left with a heavy heart again last Friday. Texas fell just short of Iowa State by a score of 23-20. Despite the loss, the Longhorns got a solid performance out of QB Sam Ehlinger, who passed for one TD and 298 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 65 yards.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put K-State at 4-5 and Texas at 5-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: K-State is stumbling into the contest with the 13th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 326.2 on average. To make matters even worse for K-State, Texas ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 25 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas have won four out of their last five games against Kansas State.