Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Kansas State

Current Records: Texas Tech 1-1; Kansas State 1-1

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 1-4 against the Kansas State Wildcats since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Texas Tech is packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against K-State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Red Raiders fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Texas Longhorns last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 63-56. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. Texas Tech's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB SaRodorick Thompson, who rushed for two TDs and 104 yards on 16 carries, and QB Alan Bowman, who passed for five TDs and 325 yards on 52 attempts. Thompson put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, K-State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oklahoma Sooners last week, sneaking past 38-35. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 21-7 deficit. QB Skylar Thompson had a stellar game for K-State as he passed for one TD and 334 yards on 25 attempts in addition to punching in three rushing touchdowns. Thompson's longest connection was to DB Justin Gardner for 78 yards in the third quarter.

The Wildcats' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Kansas State's win lifted them to 1-1 while Texas Tech's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Giving up four turnovers, the Red Raiders had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if K-State can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kansas State have won four out of their last five games against Texas Tech.