Who's Playing

Tulane @ Kansas State

Current Records: Tulane 2-0; Kansas State 2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Tulane Green Wave can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on the Kansas State Wildcats on the road at 3 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Green Wave got themselves on the board against the Alcorn State Braves last week, but Alcorn State never followed suit. Tulane put a hurting on the Braves at home to the tune of 52 to nothing. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31 to nothing.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for K-State last week. They put the hurt on the Missouri Tigers with a sharp 40-12 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point K-State had established a 26-6 advantage. RB Deuce Vaughn was the offensive standout of the game for K-State, rushing for two TDs and 145 yards on 24 carries.

The Wildcats' defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Both the Green Wave and K-State have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 14-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.