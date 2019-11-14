How to watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia football game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Kansas State (home) vs. West Virginia (away)
Current Records: Kansas State 6-3; West Virginia 3-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Kansas State Wildcats are heading back home. Kansas State and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kansas State will be seeking to avenge the 35-6 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 22 of last year.
There was early excitement for the Wildcats after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Texas Longhorns who ended up claiming the real prize. Kansas State fell just short of Texas by a score of 27-24. Kansas State was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, West Virginia suffered a grim 38-17 defeat to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. One thing holding West Virginia back was the mediocre play of QB Austin Kendall, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once. Kendall's longest connection was to WR Sam James for 51 yards in the second quarter. James ended up with 223 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Kansas State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They are currently four for four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas State enters the game with 25 rushing touchdowns, good for 12th best in the nation. Less enviably, West Virginia is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 75.8 on average. So the West Virginia squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 14-point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
West Virginia have won three out of their last four games against Kansas State.
- Sep 22, 2018 - West Virginia 35 vs. Kansas State 6
- Nov 11, 2017 - West Virginia 28 vs. Kansas State 23
- Oct 01, 2016 - West Virginia 17 vs. Kansas State 16
- Dec 05, 2015 - Kansas State 24 vs. West Virginia 23
