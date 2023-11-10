Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Baylor 3-6, Kansas State 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Baylor has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game Baylor was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Baylor fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Houston on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They and the Cougars were almost perfectly matched up, but they suffered an agonizing 25-24 defeat.

Blake Shapen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns while completing 78.4% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Kansas State also fell in overtime action on Saturday. They fell just short of Texas by a score of 33-30. Kansas State's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Despite their loss, Kansas State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Will Howard, who threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Phillip Brooks, who picked up 76 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 33 rushing yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Texas rushed for 230.

Baylor's defeat was their fourth straight at home , which bumped their record down to 3-6. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 15.5 points per game. As for Kansas State, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3.

In addition to losing their last games, Baylor and Kansas State failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Kansas State, as the team is favored by a full 20.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Baylor took a serious blow against Kansas State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 31-3. Can Baylor avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

Baylor has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Kansas State.