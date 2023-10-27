Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Houston 3-4, Kansas State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Houston has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Houston Cougars and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Houston is expected to lose this one by 18 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, Houston came up short against Texas and fell 31-24.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Donovan Smith and Quinn Ewers. Ewers had a solid game and threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns while completing 79.3% of his passes. Meanwhile, Smith was balling out in the loss, throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the match if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Kansas State's strategy against TCU on Saturday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that Kansas State blew TCU out of the water with a 41-3 final score. The result was nothing new for Kansas State, who have now won three matchups by 29 points or more so far this season.

Kansas State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of DJ Giddens, who gained 160 total yards and two touchdowns, and Will Howard, who threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Giddens was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 61 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Avery Johnson, who threw for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Houston now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Kansas State, their victory was their fifth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 5-2.

While only Kansas State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 17.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.