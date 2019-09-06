How to watch Kansas vs. Coastal Carolina: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kansas vs. Coastal Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Kansas (home) vs. Coastal Carolina (away)
Current Records: Kansas 1-0-0; Coastal Carolina 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Kansas 3-9-0; Coastal Carolina 5-7-0;
What to Know
Coastal Carolina will head out on the road to face off against Kansas at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Coastal Carolina might not be the betting favorite but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Last week, the Chanticleers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 23-30 defeat against E. Michigan. The Chanticleers got a solid performance out of RB CJ Marable, who picked up 49 yards on the ground on 18 carries and caught 7 passes for 84 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Kansas took care of business in their home opener. They came out on top against Indiana State by a score of 24-17.
Kansas' win lifted them to 1-0 while Coastal Carolina's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Kansas threw only four interceptions last year, the third best among all teams in the nation. As for Coastal Carolina, they ranked seventh in penalties, closing the 2018 season only with 52 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 7 point favorite against the Chanticleers.
Bettors have moved against the Jayhawks slightly, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 9.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
