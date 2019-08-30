How to watch Kansas vs. Indiana St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Kansas vs. Indiana State football game
Who's Playing
Kansas (home) vs. Indiana St. (away)
Last Season Records: Kansas 3-9-0; Indiana St. 7-4-0;
What to Know
Indiana St. and Kansas are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at noon this coming Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. While Indiana St. was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-4. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Kansas has set their aspirations higher this year.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Indiana St. threw only three interceptions last year, the first among all teams in the nation. As for Kansas, they threw only four interceptions last year, the third best among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
Since the experts predict a loss, Indiana St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jayhawks are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Sycamores.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Wisconsin vs. USF pick, live stream
The Bulls host the Badgers in the 2019 season opener for both programs
-
Alabama vs. Duke odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Alabama game 10,000 times
-
Colorado vs. Colorado State picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Colorado State game 10,000...
-
Herbert eyes success in Oregon return
The nation's top NFL quarterback prospect made a tough call; it's time prove it was the right...
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, top picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times