How to watch Kansas vs. Indiana St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Kansas (home) vs. Indiana St. (away)

Last Season Records: Kansas 3-9-0; Indiana St. 7-4-0;

What to Know

Indiana St. and Kansas are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at noon this coming Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. While Indiana St. was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-4. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Kansas has set their aspirations higher this year.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Indiana St. threw only three interceptions last year, the first among all teams in the nation. As for Kansas, they threw only four interceptions last year, the third best among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

Since the experts predict a loss, Indiana St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas TV: Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jayhawks are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Sycamores.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.