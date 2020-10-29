Who's Playing

No. 23 Iowa State @ Kansas

Current Records: Iowa State 3-2; Kansas 0-5

What to Know

This Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 45 points per game. Kansas and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 55-14, which was the final score in Kansas' tilt against the Kansas State Wildcats last week. Kansas was down 55-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their only offensive touchdowns (two) came on a rush from QB Jalon Daniels.

Iowa State suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. It was close but no cigar for Iowa State as they fell 24-21 to Oklahoma State. Despite the defeat, the Cyclones got a solid performance out of RB Breece Hall, who rushed for one TD and 185 yards on 20 carries. That touchdown -- a 66-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

The Jayhawks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 28.50 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last six years.