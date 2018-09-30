How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks (home) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (away)

Current records: Kansas 2-2; Oklahoma St. 3-1

What to Know

Oklahoma St. is packing up and heading on the road for their first away contest this season. They face off against Kansas on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Oklahoma St. have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Kansas is surely hoping to exploit.

Pride goes before the fall, and it seems Oklahoma St. saw their 14-point advantage in the point spread and came into their matchup against Texas Tech with a big head. Oklahoma St. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-17 punch to the gut against Texas Tech last week. Oklahoma St. got a solid performance out of Justice Hill, who rushed for 111 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, after soaring high against Rutgers two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground. Kansas took a hard fall against Baylor. Kansas' low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the game before.

Everything came up roses for Oklahoma St. against Kansas the last time the two teams met as the squad secured a 58-17 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oklahoma St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas TV: Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction

The Cowboys are a big 18 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

This season, Kansas is 2-1-0 against the spread. As for Oklahoma St., they are 2-1-0 against the spread

Series History

Oklahoma St. has won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 4 years.