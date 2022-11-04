Who's Playing

No. 18 Oklahoma State @ Kansas

Current Records: Oklahoma State 6-2; Kansas 5-3

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The afternoon started off rough for the Cowboys on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the Kansas State Wildcats on the road and fell 48 to nothing. Oklahoma State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35 to nothing. QB Spencer Sanders had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 147 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Kansas came up short against the Baylor Bears last week, falling 35-23. A silver lining for Kansas was the play of QB Jason Bean, who passed for one TD and 232 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

This next game is expected to be close, with Oklahoma State going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Oklahoma State was fully in charge when the two teams previously met in October of last year, breezing past the Jayhawks 55-3 at home. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cowboys since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last eight years.