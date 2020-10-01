Who's Playing

No. 25 Oklahoma State @ Kansas

Current Records: Oklahoma State 2-0; Kansas 0-2

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma State will be strutting in after a victory while the Jayhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Kansas, who lost 47-14 against the Baylor Bears on Saturday. Kansas was down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Kansas back was the mediocre play of QB Jalon Daniels, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 159 yards on 33 attempts.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-13 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. RB LD Brown was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Cowboys, rushing for one TD and 103 yards on 11 carries. That touchdown -- a 66-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

The Jayhawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Kansas ended up a good deal behind Oklahoma State when they played when the two teams previously met in November of last year, losing 31-13. Maybe Kansas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 21-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last six years.