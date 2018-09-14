How To Watch Kansas vs. Rutgers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kansas vs. Rutgers football game
Who's Playing
Kansas Jayhawks (home) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (away)
Current records: Kansas 1-1; Rutgers 1-1
What to Know
On Saturday Kansas takes on Rutgers at 12:00 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Kansas has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Kansas took their match against C. Michigan last Saturday by a conclusive 31-7 score. No one put up better numbers for Kansas than Pooka Williams Jr., who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, after soaring high against Texas St. two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground. Rutgers took a serious blow against Ohio St., falling 52-3. Rutgers was in a tough position by halftime, with the score sitting at 35-0.
Kansas's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Rutgers's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Kansas caused 7 turnovers against C. Michigan, so Rutgers will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Jayhawks are a solid 3 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Last season, Kansas were 4-6-1 against the spread. As for Rutgers, they were 7-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights 27 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 14
