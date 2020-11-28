Who's Playing

TCU @ Kansas

Current Records: TCU 3-4; Kansas 0-7

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks are 1-4 against the TCU Horned Frogs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Jayhawks' week off comes to an end as they meet up with TCU at 8 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

There's no need to mince words: Kansas lost to the Oklahoma Sooners three weeks ago, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 62-9. Kansas was down 41-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Kansas, but they got scores from RB Amauri Pesek-Hickson and TE Will Huggins.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers two weeks ago was not particularly close, with TCU falling 24-6. One thing holding TCU back was the mediocre play of QB Max Duggan, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 161 yards passing.

Kansas is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Allowing an average of 48.43 points per game, Kansas hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 24-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

TCU have won four out of their last five games against Kansas.