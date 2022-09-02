Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ Kansas
Last Season Records: Kansas 2-10; Tennessee Tech 3-8
What to Know
The Kansas Jayhawks will play against a Division II opponent, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, in an early-season tune-up Friday at 8 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, the Jayhawks have set their aspirations higher this season.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.