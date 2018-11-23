How to watch Kansas vs. Texas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAF game
How to watch Kansas vs. Texas football game
Who's Playing
Kansas Jayhawks (home) vs. Texas Longhorns (away)
Current records: Kansas 3-8-1; Texas 8-3-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Kansas will have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. They will look to defend their home turf against Texas at noon. Texas will be strutting in after a win while Kansas will be stumbling in from a loss.
The match between Kansas and Oklahoma last week was not a total blowout, but with Kansas falling 40-55, it was darn close. A silver lining for Kansas was the play of Pooka Williams Jr., who rushed for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 202 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Texas took their matchup against Iowa St. 24-10.
Kansas's defeat took them down to 3-8-1 while Texas's victory pulled them up to 8-3-1. In their victory, Texas relied heavily on Sam Ehlinger, who accumulated 137 passing yards and picked up 32 yards on the ground on 8 carries. Kansas will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.81
Prediction
The Longhorns are a big 15.5 point favorite against the Jayhawks.
This season, Kansas are 6-4-0 against the spread. As for Texas, they are 5-5-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 15 point favorite.
Series History
Texas have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kansas.
- 2017 - Texas Longhorns 42 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 27
- 2016 - Kansas Jayhawks 24 vs. Texas Longhorns 21
- 2015 - Texas Longhorns 59 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 20
