How to watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech football game
Who's Playing
Kansas (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)
Current Records: Kansas 2-5; Texas Tech 3-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Big 12 battle as Kansas and Texas Tech will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
It was close but no cigar for the Jayhawks as they fell 50-48 to Texas last week. Kansas' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Pooka Williams Jr., who rushed for 190 yards and two TDs on 25 carries, and QB Carter Stanley, who passed for 310 yards and four TDs on 47 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Stanley this season. Not surprisingly, Stanley's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Texas Tech was out to avenge their 40-31 loss to Iowa State from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Texas Tech fell to Iowa State 34-24. Texas Tech hasn't found any success against Iowa State since Oct. 10 of 2015, this defeat making it four in a row.
The Jayhawks are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Jayhawks suffered a grim 48-16 defeat to the Red Raiders when the two teams last met in October of last year. Maybe the Jayhawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Texas Tech have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Texas Tech 48 vs. Kansas 16
- Oct 07, 2017 - Texas Tech 65 vs. Kansas 19
- Sep 29, 2016 - Texas Tech 55 vs. Kansas 19
- Oct 17, 2015 - Texas Tech 30 vs. Kansas 20
