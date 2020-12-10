Who's Playing

No. 20 Texas @ Kansas

Current Records: Texas 6-3; Kansas 0-9

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns are 4-1 against the Kansas Jayhawks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Longhorns and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. If the matchup is anything like Texas' 50-48 win from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Texas last week. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Kansas State Wildcats 69-31 on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Texas had established a 66-31 advantage. RB Bijan Robinson was a one-man wrecking crew for Texas, rushing for three TDs and 172 yards on nine carries. Robinson hadn't helped his team much against the Iowa State Cyclones two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Robinson's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Jayhawks as they fell 16-13 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week. QB Miles Kendrick had a pretty forgettable game, passing for only 102 yards on 29 attempts.

Kansas' defense was a presence, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. CB Karon Prunty picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

The Longhorns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 29.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Texas is now 6-3 while the Jayhawks sit at 0-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas comes into the contest boasting the fifth most passing touchdowns in the nation at 27. Less enviably, Kansas is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 259.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas have won four out of their last five games against Kansas.